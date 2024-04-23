Obituary: Eugene ‘Gene’ Robert Heinig III, 87, formerly of Bardstown

Eugene “Gene” Robert Heinig III, 87, formerly of Bardstown, died Nov. 26, 2023, in Vero Beach, Fla. He was born Oct. 1, 1936, in Louisville to the late Eugene Robert and Florence Ann (Becky) Venhoff Heinig of Louisville. He will be remembered for his big smile and friendly nature. He was an avid fan of UK Basketball, Kentucky Bourbon and a good time with family and friends.

He was a retired air traffic controller and a U.S. Navy veteran.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Rebecca A. Heinig Grether of Lake Jackson, Texas; one brother, Paul A. Heinig of Lake Jackson, Texas; and one brother-in-law, Steven W. Sirek of Bardstown.

He is survived by one daughter, Kimberely Dowell (Jeff) of Michigan; two sons, Eugene Robert Heinig IV and Kevin Heinig (Diane), both of Florida;

one sister, Joan Carol Sirek of Bardstown; three grandchildren, Tabitha, Gabriel and Danielle; as well as good friends.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Monday, April 29, 2024, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 10:30-11 a.m. Monday, April 29, 2024, at the church.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-