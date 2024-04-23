Letter: State rep. debate discussed what some call a ‘woke’ student curriculum

To the editor,

Thursday nights debate involved a lot of discussion of SEL (Social Emotional Learning). Incumbent state Rep. Candy Massaroni is fervently opposed to the “woke agenda,, which SEL has been accused of being a part of. Andy Stone is in favor of SEL.

Florida, Arizona and Oklahoma have already banned SEL in schools. While on first impression the curriculum sounds noble and attractive. One example SEL proponents cite is its use of instilling the “Golden Rule” into the framework. But the problem many conservatives have with this is inserting “woke” or “progressive ideology”. If Billy announces he is now Trans and wants to be called Tammy, SEL curriculum creators want to transform a student’s values. Forcing a child to adhere to a Golden Rule that defies a child’s religious upbringing is simply wrong.

This is not some conspiracy theory. The National Association of Elementary School Principals published a supplement with “tips” on how to conflate SEL and Social Justice (see Principal Magazine’s Jan/Feb 2021 supplement)

Educators themselves are divided on the issue. Should student’s time be spent away from the core objectives of education such as Math, Reading, and Writing?

Parents may hear the warm and fuzzy title and purported attributes of SEL, but ask Nelson County parents if they want wokeness instilled in that process.

The problem with government schools moving from Math etc. into the realm of morals, tolerance and emotional development is the potential deviation from the parents core beliefs.

Robust and extensive discussion was conducted in Florida, Arizona and Oklahoma and the legislators ultimately voted in the majority to ban SEL because they felt it went against their constituents’ core values.

Will Nelson County and Kentucky follow those states or do they think government schools should advance such a curriculum – time and elections will tell.

Don Thrasher

High Grove