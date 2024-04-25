State DOT will remove political, other signs from state-maintained rights-of-way

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, April 25, 2024 — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is advising political candidates, and individuals wishing to advertise yard sales or moving sales to be aware that placing signs in state-maintained rights-of-way is illegal.

With summer comes the need for state highway crews to mow state rights-of-way, Residents, Residents, business operators and property owners along US and KY routes are reminded no signage is allowed on right of way other than official highway signs and items approved through a permit process.

Political signs, yard sale or moving sale signs must be placed outside the limits of state right-of-way. Signs that violate this policy will be removed.

Signs and items that are placed on state right-of-way areas create significant delays for mowing crews and are potential hazards for mowing operators and passing motorists. They can create additional hazards by blocking sight distance or distracting drivers, particularly at intersections. All sale activities including parking should be off right-of-way limits.

State officials also remind residents that it is illegal to attach flyers, posters, balloons or streamers to stop signs, highway markers or any other road sign or utility pole.

Removed items will be taken to each county’s state highway maintenance facility and held for a short period of time. Unclaimed materials will be trashed or recycled.

If you have questions related to legal/illegal sign placement, please get in touch with KYTC District 4 in Elizabethtown at (270) 766-5066.

-30-