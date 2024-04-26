Former Mayor Dixie Hibbs honored on 20th anniversary of Farmer’s Market pavilion
By JIM BROOKS
Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio
Fdriday, April 26, 2024 — Local elected officials and members of the community turned out Friday morning for a ceremony to honor the 20th anniversary of the Farmer’s Market Pavillion and to a former mayor whose vision and dedication made it possible — Dixie Hibbs.
Bardstown Mayor Dick Heaton introduced Hibbs, noting that recognition of her contributions for the pavilion were long overdue.
As the judge-executive and city council looked on, Hibbs recounted the history of the events that preceded the decision to build the farmers market pavilion in what was then a city-owned parking lot.
With contributions from Barsdtown Mainstreet, tourism and the Ag extension office, the pavilion has served the community in a variety of capacities through the years.
Hibbs said that she wanted to restore the streetscape, and the pavilion was a way to do that. The design resembled the former Jewell & Haydon building at that location before it was torn down during the years Wilson Bros. Chevrolet owned the property.
In addition to providing parking downtown and a home to the local farmer’s market, the pavilion uses have expanded to include serving as a home for the city’s free concerts when rain is anticipated. Its also home to a wide range of special events and during special events and festivals during the year downtown.
The farmer’s market meets three days a week under the pavilion — every Tuesday, Friday and Saturday from now through Oct. 12, 2024.
-30-