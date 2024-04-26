Letter: Supports Andy Stone for 50th District state representative

Dear Editor:

Bob and I were educators in the Nelson County school system for over a combined 36 years. From time to time a student comes along whom you believe in – Andy Stone was that student.

His work ethic and creativity were key to enabling Andy’s success, both in and out of the classroom.

We think his educational background, and multiple career paths have given him the necessary leadership and Pro-business approach to be Nelson County’s best advocate in Frankfort.

Please vote for Andy Stone as our State Representative in the Republican May 21 primary.

Jo & Bob Matthews

Bardstown



-30-