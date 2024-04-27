Nelson County Jail Logs — April 22-26, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Monday, April 22, 2024

Samual Elwood Gissy, 43, Taylorsville, careless driving; failure to signal; obstructed vision and/or windshield; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine). Bond is $20,000. Booked at 12:46 a.m. Monday, May 22, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Paul McMillan, 33, Taylorsville, violation of a Kentucky protective order. No bond. Booked at 10:59 a.m. Monday, April 22, 2024, by the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office.

Shauna Marie Girdley, 41, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, third-degree (drug unspecified); operating on a suspended license. No bond. Booked at 12 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Phillip Wayne Young, 47, Bloomfield, parole violation (for felony offense); failure to appear (3 counts). Bond total is $1,425 cash. Booked at 12:01 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Bryan Scott Webb, 50, New Haven, probation vioaltion (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 12:34 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Timothy Dean Bartley, 30, Springfield, failure to appear. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 6:41 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Shanissa Franshay Douglas, 34, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 7:04 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2024, by the Department of Fish & Wildlife.

Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Justin Tanner Cornell-Shows, 36, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury. No bond. Booked at 12:53 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Wesley Ryan Moore, 35, Bowling Green, probation violation (for felony offense); failure to appear. Bond is $25,244 cash. Booked at 2:14 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2024, by the Fayett County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeffery Keith Holt, 36, Bardstown, fleeing or evading policee, second-degree (motor vehicle); fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); resisting arrest; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; no insurance; no registration plates; disregarding stop sign; unapproved or no eye protection device (motorcycle). Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 7:22 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jolicia L. Rainey, 20, Louisville, possession of marijuana; possession controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine). Bond is $10,000 surety. Booked at 9:17 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Ryan Michael Thomas, 38, Bardstown, failure to appear; serving parole violation warrant. Bond is $510 cash. Booked at 12:10 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2024, by the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Ashley Joann Hicks, 35, Louisville, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 11:28 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

Christopher John Drew Jr., 26, Lexington, assault, fourth-degree (minor injury); probation violation (for felony offense); failure to appear. Bond total is $11,000 cash. Booked at 12:22 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Anthony P. Martell, 30, Raywick, failure to appear. Bond is $213 cash. Booked at 6:31 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2024, by the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife.

Daniel Joseph Fox, 43, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); possession of marijuana. Bond is $5,000 surety. Booked at 11:34 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2024, by the Kentucky State Police.

Thursday, April 25, 2024

Sherry Lynn Lewis, 53, Cox’s Creek, speeding, 17 mph over limit; no seat belts; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; operating a motor vehicle with expired operators license; no insurance card; no insurance; license to be in possession; possession controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified). No bond. Booked at 11:39 a.m. Thursday, April 25, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

John Wesley Rumbelow, 48, Bardstown, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 1:14 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2024.

Robert McKinley Raymer, 36, Bowling Green, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond is $225 cash. Booked at 4:05 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Chad Dant, 35, Bald Knob, Ark., possession controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine) (2 counts); operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. (2 counts); no insurance; operating on a suspended license; rear license not illuminated. Bond total is $10,340 cash. Booked at 6:58 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2024.

Michael Chad Greenwell, 40, Bardstown, failure to appear; probation violation (for felony offense). Bond total is $27,500 cash. Booked at 11:35 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Crystal Marie Grigsby, 42, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 11:48 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Friday, April 26, 2024

Rickey D. Houston, 48, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 2:40 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Maurice Andre Maddox, 45, Bardstown,contempt of court; failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $2,580 cash. Booked at 11:03 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Zachary C. Hart, 36, Corbin, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 8:24 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Catherine Dianne Borders, 60, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 11:36 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-