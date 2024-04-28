Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, April 27, 2024
Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.
Saturday, April 27, 2024
Erika Nicole Dymun, 29, Bardstown, violation of a Kentucky protective order; failure to appear. Bond is $5,000. Booked at 2:35 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.
