Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, April 28, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Sunday, April 28, 2024

Joshua Cain Greathouse, 29, New Haven, failure to appear. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 6:35 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Toby Lee Curtsinger, 34, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond. Booked at 8:01 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Todd Lucian Smith, 49, New Haven, wanton endangerment, first-degree. No bond. Booked at 8:06 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff;’s Office.

-30-