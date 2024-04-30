Video: Jailer Justin Hall is guest on WBRT’s ‘Bradford & Brooks’ radio show

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, April 29, 2024 — Nelson County Jailer Justin Hall was the special studio guest on WBRT’s “Bradford & Brooks” radio show on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

Justin discussed the contributions of the inmate work program, the improvements he and his staff have been able to complete since he took over as jailer, and the need to replace our aging correctional facility at some point in the future. Running time: About 43 minutes.



