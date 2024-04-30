Obituary: Mark Bennett Bivens, 69

Mark Bennett Bivens, 69, died peacefully with family at his bedside on Saturday, April 27, 2024. He was born in Bloomfield March 1, 1955, to the late Bernice Leonard & J.P. Crume. He spent his early years with his mother, younger sister Angela and brother Donald. As a child, he enjoyed playing sports, fishing and hunting with his family. He attended Nelson County High School and joined the U.S. Army in 1975. He served 4 years and was honorably discharged. He began working for various companies, but spent many years as an employee at Shred-It.

He took pride in being a father. He loved his children and grandchildren deeply.

In his free time, he enjoyed riding his motorcycle, going fishing, and watching a Louisville game. Mark enjoyed being in the kitchen or throwing something on the grill!

He will be remembered fondly by his extended family and huge circle of friends, all of whom were touched by his giving heart and funny personality.

He is survived by three daughters, Felicia Taylor (Diane Phillips), Shenica Bailey (Carlos Bailey)(Pamela Maddox), and Markea Bivens (Barbara Brown); four bonus children, Steven, Robrika, Otis and Ciara; 14 grandchildren, Dadrian, Tatyana, Akaiya, Ahulani, Aaliyah, Arianna, Harley, Aria, Kebrin, Kody, Dynasty, Caleb, Laterius, Oniaca; and many more.

The memorial service is 3 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2024, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with the Rev. Enrique Butler Sr. officiating.

Visitation is 1-3 p.m. Sunday,, May 5, 2024, cremation to follow the service.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

