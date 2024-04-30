Obituary: Dorothy Wilson, SCN, 95, Nazareth

Dorothy Wilson, SCN, 95 (formerly Sister Isidore Maria) died Friday, April 26, 2024, at Nazareth. She was a professed Sister of Charity of Nazareth for 74 years.

She was born June 1, 1928, in Fancy Farm to Joseph Leslie Wilson and Beatrice Cissell Wilson.

Growing up as a “country girl,” there was plenty to do between the house chores and the farm work. Five girls and six boys were in the family, and all pitched in. She and her siblings were educated by the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth at St. Jerome Parish School. Although Sister Dorothy loved the country life, she spent most of her adult life serving in urban areas.

As a Sister of Charity of Nazareth, she spent 42 years in elementary education – 19 years as a teacher, seven years as principal, and 16 years as associate superintendent of schools in the Archdiocese of Louisville. Over the years, she served in Columbus, Ohio; Memphis; and Louisville, earning her bachelor’s degree, master’s degree, and superintendent certification on Saturdays and during the summers.

Following her work in education, she served her SCN Community for 12 years at Nazareth Home in Louisville. As part of SCN Community Service, she provided health care assistance to her Sisters. After retirement from Community Service, she volunteered with Our Lady of Lourdes parish in Louisville for many years.

She is survived by two sisters, Ruth W. Collins and Rose W. Douthit; one brother, James Wilson; her extended family; and her religious community, the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth.

The funeral Mass is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at St. Vincent Church at Nazareth. The wake is 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at the church.

Memorials may be offered to the Office of Mission Advancement, PO Box 9, Nazareth, KY 40048.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

