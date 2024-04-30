Obituary: Mary Ann Wilcher, 83, Cox’s Creek

Mary Ann Wilcher, 83, of Cox’s Creek, died Monday, April 29, 2024, at Baptist Health Louisville. She was born Sept. 22, 1940, in Wise County, Va.

She enjoyed collecting glassware and being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Rufus and Martha Napier; and one son, Richard Wilcher.

She is survived by her husband, Donzie Wilcher Jr.; two sons, Timothy Wilcher and Mark (Dawn) Wilcher; one daughter-in-law, Susan Wilcher; two grandchildren, April (Todd) Ward and Jeremy (Lyndsey) Wilcher; four great-grandchildren, Noah Ward, Ethan Ward, Emily Ward, and Ciara Wilcher; one nephew, Lewis (Debbie) Napier; and several additional nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Beth Haven Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2024, and 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

