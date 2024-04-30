Obituary: James Garfield Blair, Jr., 77, Bardstown

James Garfield Blair, Jr., 77 of Bardstown, died Saturday, April 27, 2024. He was born April 6, 1947, in Ashland. He was a Vietnam veteran and a Purple Heart recipient. He was an employee of the U.S. Postal Service for more than 30 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James G. Blair and Dorothy Blair; two sisters, Joanne Hart and Janet Blair; and one brother, Donald Blair.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Charlotte Blair; two daughters, Rebecca Riffe (Chris) and Stacey Hall (Matt); one son, Curtis Blair (Stephanie) of Bardstown; three sisters, Martha Gillium of Cincinnati and Carol Morrison and Kris Abernathy, both of Ashland; seven grandchildren, Christin Riffe (Cody), Devin Riffe, Abbigale Hendricks, Seth Hall, Kyle Hall, Connor Blair and Cayley Blair; and four great-grandchildren, Lottie, Charley, Luke, and Quill.

The funeral is noon Thursday, May 2, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home with Paster Mark Jones officiating. Burial is in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, May 2, 2024, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-