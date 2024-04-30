Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, April 29, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Monday, April 29, 2024

Charles Michael Dorough, 50, Louisville, speeding, 12 mph over limit; no seat belts; obscuring the identity of a machine, $500 to less than $10,000 value; possession of a controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); improper use of blue lights; no insurance. Bond is $5,000 surety. Booked at 1:05 a.m. Monday, April 29, 2024, by the Kentucky State Police.

Rickey Dale Houston, 48, Smyrna, Tenn., possession of controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 4:36 a.m. Monday, April 29, 2024, by the Kentucky State Police.

Bobby Joe Barnes, 63, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (4 or more grams cocaine) (2 counts); possession of drug paraphernalia (4 counts); persistent felony offender, first-degree. Bond is $50,000. Booked at 1:39 p.m. Monday, April 29, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Raymond Mason, 68, Taylorsville, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 5:43 p.m. Monday, April 29, 2024, by Kentucky State Police.

Raymond Frederick Lang, 25, Louisville, operating on a suspended license; no insurance card; no child restraint; reckless driving; possession of marijuana; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; driving a motor vehicle while texting. No bond. Booked at 6:50 p.m. Monday, April 29, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Malik Reed Stone, 23, Henderson, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 8:19 p.m. Monday, April 29, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

