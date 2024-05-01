Obituary: Emma Mae Harned Haselwood, 98, New Haven

Emma Mae Harned Haselwood, 98, of New Haven, died Tuesday April 30, 2024, at Tender Touch Assisted Living of Elizabethtown.

EMMA MAE HARNED HASELWOOD

She was a member of the Rolling Fork Christian Church of Lyon Station. She was a loving sister and aunt. She was a homemaker.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Owen Haselwood; her parents, Fred Baird and Sudie Margaret Rust Harned; two sisters, Margie Enlow and Radie Hall; and five brothers, Guthrie Harned, Marion Harned, Paul Harned, Russell Harned and Roy Harned.

She is survived by one sister, Agnes “Aggie” Harned of Elizabethtown; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2024, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel with burial to follow in River View Cemetery in New Haven.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2024, and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2024, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel.

The Willliam R. Rust Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

-30-