Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, April 30, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Tuesday, April 30, 2024

Ethan Chase Brockman, 24, Central City, failure to appear. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 2:49 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Brice Taylor Prude, 24, Owensboro, possession of marijuana; public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession controlled substance, third-degree (drug unspecified). Released on recognizance. Booked at 3:10 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kenneth Edward Smith II, 56, Dayton, Ohio, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond Booked at 7:59 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Justin Thomas Caldwell, 36, Lebanon, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 10:57 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Clay Andre Cox, 35, Richmond, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 2:06 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2024, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Ben Thomas Nalley, 29, Mount Eden, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Aaliyah, Rose Jewell, 25, Bloomfield, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 2:21 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ashley Darlene Wittlake, 46, Bardstown, probation violation (for technical violation) (2 counts). Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 4:31 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

Scotty Darrell Johnson, 58, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 5:49 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Lamonte D. Jenkins, 31, Elizabethtown, trafficking in marijuana (less than 5 pounds). No bond. Booked at 9:03 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2024, by the Kentucky State Police.

Trevante Roshawn Belcher, 30, Vine Grove, trafficking in marijuana (less than 5 pounds). No bond. Booked at 9:08 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2024, by the Kentucky State Police.

-30-