Video: 50th District candidates face off for Wednesday evening GOP debate

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, May 1, 2024 — The candidates seeking the GOP nomination for 50th District state representative faced off Wednesday evening for a debate at the Nelson County Public Library. The event was livestreamed via the Nelson County GOP Facebook page. For those who did not catch it live, the Nelson County Gazette also shot video of the debate.

Watch it on the Gazette or click the link to watch it on the Gazette YouTube channel. Running time: About 39 minutes.