Nelson County Jail Logs — May 1-2, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Wednesday,, May 1, 2024

Gregory Steven Meyer, 45, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; resisting arrest. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 10:21 a.m. Monday, May 1, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Brandon Gary Chambers, 24, Bardstown, any misdemeanor charges not covered by these codes. No bond. Booked at 11:11 a.m. Monday, May 1, 2024, by the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew Allen Moss, 53, Bardstown, harassing communications; harassment (no physical contact). No bond. Booked at 11:12 a.m. Monday, May 1, 2024.

Alex Hudson Hagan, 36, Bardstown, failure to appear. Surety is $250. Booked at 11:51 a.m. Monday, May 1, 2024, by the Bardstown City Police.

Timothy Dean Bartley, 30, Springfield, non-payment of fines. Bond is $228 cash. Booked at 11:58 a.m. Monday, May 1, 2024, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Adam Elvin Ball, 37, Louisville, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 12:32 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

Christian Andrew Shane McCubbins, 29, Louisville, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 12:41 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2024, by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Keiandris Lashaye Whaley, 41, Louisville, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 1:06 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jamie Marie Ramirez, 43, Louisville, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). No bond. Booked at 1:37 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Elizabeth Nicole Donahue, 35, New Haven, failure to appear; parole violation (for felony offense); failure to appear. Bond is $340 unsecured. Booked at 3:02 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Caitlyn Nicole Lewis, 28, Radcliff, contempt of court. Bond is $500. Booked at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2024, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

David Jerome Lydian, 43, Bardstown, parole violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 4:47 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

Terrie L. Moore, 63, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana. Bond is $5,000 surety. Booked at 11:03 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Thursday, May 2, 2024

Erika Danielle Hamilton, 27, Willisburg, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 2:12 a.m. Thursday, May 2, 2024, by the Lebanon Police Department.

Brooke Ann Bobrow, 44, Louisville, manslaughter,, second-degree. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 11:58 a.m. Thursday, May 2, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Carlos Juadhlope Martinez, 36, Cox’s Creek, no insurance; operating on a suspended license; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. Booked at 4:03 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

John Edward Hicks, 40, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $288 cash. Booked at 4:26 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

John Tyler Yates, 35, Boston, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 4:53 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2024.

-30-