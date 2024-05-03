Obituary: Betty Jean Chesser, 92, Shelbyville

Betty Jean Chesser, 92, of Shelbyville, died Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at Shelby Farms in Shelbyville. She was born May 1, 1932, in Bloomfield to the late Bernice and Grace Hahn Shouse. She was a homemaker and farmer and was a member of Brookside Church of God of Prophecy. She loved being outdoors.

BETTY JEAN CHESSER

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Willard Chesser; and one sister, Stella Prewitt.

She is survived by one daughter, Lois (Kenny) Prewitt of Shelbyville; two sons, Tracy (Holly) Chesser and Donnie (Michelle) Chesser, both of Louisville; 12 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2024, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Millard Ledford, Bro. Rex Chesser & Bro. John Chesser officiating. Burial is in Maple Grove Cemetery.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2024, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-