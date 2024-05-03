Obituary: Anna Faye Hall Sallee, 89, Springfield

Anna Faye Hall Sallee, 89, of Springfield, died May 1, 2024, at Springfield Nursing & Rehab Center.

She is survived by one brother, DeWayne (Carol) Hall of Springfield; one nephew, Tommy (Sandy) Hall of Campbellsville; and two nieces and one nephew.

ANNA FAYE HALL SALLEE

The funeral is 1 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2024, at Springfield Christian Church with burial in Cemetery Hill.

Visitation is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2024, at the church.

Contributions are suggested to Camp Calvary.

Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is entrusted with arrangements.

-30-