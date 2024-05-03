Obituary: Anna Faye Hall Sallee, 89, Springfield
Anna Faye Hall Sallee, 89, of Springfield, died May 1, 2024, at Springfield Nursing & Rehab Center.
She is survived by one brother, DeWayne (Carol) Hall of Springfield; one nephew, Tommy (Sandy) Hall of Campbellsville; and two nieces and one nephew.
The funeral is 1 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2024, at Springfield Christian Church with burial in Cemetery Hill.
Visitation is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2024, at the church.
Contributions are suggested to Camp Calvary.
Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is entrusted with arrangements.
