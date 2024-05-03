Letter: Appreciates Massaroni’s help honoring Battle of the Bulge survivor

To the editor,

If I could vote in the May Primary, I would vote for Candy Massaroni. I am the senior president of the Thomas Nelson Jr. Society of the Children of the American Revolution, an organization based on the lineage of a veteran of the Revolutionary War. Five years ago, the society began a journey of naming a bridge on HWY 62, Boston Rd. after PFC John William “Hawk” Cissell Jr., a Battle of the Bulge survivor. After the election of Candy, our society and Hawk’s descendants’ dream became a reality. Candy and Sen. Jimmy Higdon sponsored the bill in their respective houses and it was sent to Governor Beshear’s desk. August 12, 2022, during a ceremony attended by Nelson County Judge-Executive Judge Tim Hutchins, Mayor Dick Heaton, magistrates, the Marion County’s Honor Guard, Commander Joe Masterson of American Legion Post 121, and several veterans from the community and state, a sign was revealed to be placed beside the bridge. The National Organization of Children of the American Revolution was so impressed with the project that Thomas Nelson Jr. won first place nationally in the government studies category and first place in the state for the veterans’ category.

Candy is a U.S. Air Force veteran who cares about veterans and Nelson County residents. She gives to her adopted community and doesn’t take away one of the few places the residents of Nelson County had to enjoy.

If you drive around the new roundabout toward Boston, please take a moment to view the sign dedicated to a WWII hero, and remember, Candy did that.

Rebecca C. Brothers

Senior President

Thomas Nelson Jr. Children of the American Revolution