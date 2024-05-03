Obituary: Kelvin ‘Turtle’ Mason, 67, Nelson County

Kelvin “Turtle” Mason, 67, of Nelson County, died Thursday, May 2, 2024, at Springfield Nursing and Rehab. He was born Nov. 18, 1956, in Nelson County. He was an Army/Army National Guard veteran and a member of Second Baptist Church of Bloomfield.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Mason Sr. And Beverly Mason; and two brothers, Charles Mason, and Keith Mason.

He is survived by six children, Timmy (Christina) Wiggington, Carlos Smith, Kelvin Smith, Ann (Dale) Driskell, Justin Lyvers, and Gavin Welch; three sisters, Janice Livers, Anna (Dennis) Downs, and Mary (James) Grant; five brothers, Robert Mason, Ralph Mason Jr., Dwight (Debbie) Mason, David (Carla) Mason, and Cedric (Ann) Mason; several grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews

The funeral is noon Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home with The Rev. Joseph Marshall officiating. Burial is in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may go to the family.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

