Obituary: Libby Greenwell, 57, Cox’s Creek

Libby Greenwell, 57, of Cox’s Creek, died Thursday, May 2, 2024, at U of L Jewish Health Hospital. She was born March 24, 1967, in Nelson County.

LIBBY GREENWELL

She leaves a legacy of kindness, love for children, and the ability to make everyone feel like family. Growing up as a foster child, she fulfilled her dream of becoming a foster mother to more than 20 children. She was like a mother to many, with a special bond with Willow. When not caring for children, friends, and family, she found solace in shopping, which she called her therapy. Her love for shopping led to a 10-year stint at Peebles department store. A fantastic cook, her meals brought joy to all who tasted them. She also served as the former president of the Altar Society at St. Gregory Catholic Church, where she was a dedicated member.

She was preceded in death by her birth parents, Mary and Earl Stearman; her parents, John and Verna Mouser; one brother, Jodie Stearman; and Memaw Hagan.

She is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, David Greenwell of Cox’s Creek; two sons, David Michael Greenwell of Fern Creek and Daniel Greenwell of Cox’s Creek; 13 brothers and sisters, Kathy Estes, Ricky Stearman, LaVonne Stearman, Charlie Hagan, Mikey Hagan, Melissa Stratton, Cindy Stearman, Theresa Owens, John Mouser Jr., Fred Mouser, Annie Shirley, Phillip Mouser, and Jerry Mouser; and several beloved nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 9-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home with recitation of the Rosary.

In lieu of flowers, her memorial contributions may go to the St. Gregory Altar Society.

