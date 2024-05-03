Obituary: Angela ‘Angie’ Renee Lampkin, 55, New Haven

Angela “Angie” Renee Lampkin, 55, of New Haven, died Tuesday, April 30, 2024. She was born July 9, 1968, in Nelson County. She loved her family dearly, but her greatest role was being a grandmother.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Kathy Burton.

She is survived by her spouse, Bear Clark; two daughters, Kayla (Trampas) Simms, and Sarah Beth (Jake) Brown; one son, Brent (Savannah) Downs; her father, Alvin (Cissy) Burton; four sisters, Missy Hutchins, Belinda (Chris) Newton, Samantha (Todd) Edelen, and Miranda Burton; two brothers, Lonnie (Amy) Burton, and Joe Paul Burton; and five grandchildren, Brody, Riley Anne, Caine, Blakely and Bailey.

The funeral is 7 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2024, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

