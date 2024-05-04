Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, May 3, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Friday,, May 3, 2024

Lukas Chance Mitchell, 22, Buffalo, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 8:40 a.m., Friday, May 3, 2024.

Bryant Allen Bybee, 41, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 12:21 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Crystal Ledawn Judd, 43, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot) Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 3:02 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Terrance Anthoney Herriford, 35, Louisville, escape, second-degree; tampering with prisoner monitoring device; theft by failure to make required disposition of property; serving bench warrant for court; fraudulent use of a credit card, $500 to less than $10,000; probation violation (for misdemeanor offense); promoting contraband, first-degree; possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified). Bond total is $15,250 cash. Booked at 3:04 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2024, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-