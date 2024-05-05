Obituary: Daniel Bland Ballard, 58, Bardstown

Daniel Bland Ballard, 58, of Bardstown, died unexpectedly Friday, May 3, 2024, at his home. He was born Oct. 15, 1965, in Bardstown.

DANIEL BLAND BALLARD

He loved people, as he never met a stranger. He loved nature, he had a creative eye, and he was a remarkable craftsman and builder. He was a musician and loved all genres of music. He was a member of several bands throughout his life and enjoyed the people in the crowd as much as he enjoyed his fellow band members. He loved family most of all, and his son Noah was the light of his life. He was a gentle giant and will be missed by all who knew him and loved him. He was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Ballard Sr.; one nephew, Chad Hurst; and one niece, Sarah Sprigg.

He is survived by one son, Noah Ballard of Bardstown; his mother, Marilyn Clements Ballard of Bardstown; four sisters, Martha (Frank) Diebold and Rosemary (Ted) Miller, both of Louisville, Theresa (Lloyd) Hurst of Bardstown, and Ellen (Bill) Sprigg of Cox’s Creek; two brothers, Jerry Ballard Jr. of Shelbyville and Mark (Terri) Ballard of Louisville; many nieces, nephews, family, and friends; and his dog Little Britches.

The Memorial Mass is 10 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2024, at St. Thomas Catholic Church, with burial in the church cemetery with the Rev. Steven Reeves officiating.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, May 9, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home, with a prayer service at 7 pm.

The family requests no flowers due to allergies. Memorial contributions may go toward a college fund for his son, Noah Ballard.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-