Obituary: Patti Berry, 71, Bardstown

Patti Berry, 71, of Bardstown, died Thursday, May 2, 2024, at Baptist Health Louisville. She was born April 27, 1953, in Nelson County. She always had a smile on her face, her kindness would move mountains. She loved camping, and going to every game, dance, and any function her grandkids were involved in. She treasured her family.

PATTI BERRY

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Roby and Catherine Conway Roby; and one sister Mary Louise “Sissy” Roby.

She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Denny Berry of Bardstown; one daughter, Jenny (J.E.) Miles, of Elizabethtown; one son, Richie (Nicole) Berry of Bardstown; one sister, Barbara Greer; three brothers, David Roby, Joe Roby and Billy Bob Roby; four grandchildren, Andrew Berry, Claire Berry, Faith Miles, and Anastyn Miles; one great-grandson, Carson Berry; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, May 9, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in the St. Joseph Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2024, with evening prayers, and 9-11 a.m. Thursday, May 9, 2024, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Church or American Cancer Society, or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-