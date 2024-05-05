Obituary: William Earl Beam, 75, Bardstown

William Earl Beam, 75, of Bardstown, died peacefully Thursday, May 2, 2024, at Baptist Health Hospital in Louisville following a cancer diagnosis earlier this year. He was surrounded by his three daughters, who loved him dearly.

WILLIAM EARL BEAM

He was born Aug. 14, 1948, in Bardstown to the late Earl Merritt “Foots” and Elizabeth Alice Beam. He was a 1966 graduate of Old Kentucky Home High School in Bardstown and attended Elizabethtown Community College. He was a U.S. Army veteran, having served from 1968-1971.

He was married to the love of his life, Darlene, having recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on March 16, 2024. They enjoyed traveling together to all the major state parks in Kentucky. Once retired, they watched Grit TV like it was their job, enjoying countless Western movies and TV shows such as Gunsmoke and, of course, his favorite, Lonesome Dove. He was a member os St. Joseph Catholic Church and a volunteer with the Nelson County Young Riders, and Bit & Bridle 4-H Horse Clubs for many years, even coaching their mounted Drill Teams in preparation for the Kentucky State Fair Competition. He also volunteered for the Nelson County Band of Pride for many years and thoroughly enjoyed watching and supporting his children and grandchildren pursue all of their passions and endeavors in athletics, academics, art, music, and more.

He worked at Jim Beam Distillery for 42 years. He started his career operating a forklift immediately following high school and advanced to supervisor of the shipping department for the last 19 years of his career. He thoroughly enjoyed his tenure. As a Bourbon Ambassador, he led many VIP tours at the distillery and took pride in knowing nearly all aspects of distilling fine spirits.

He was a true horseman, knowledgeable in most all aspects of equine-related subject matter, from behavior to diet and veterinary care, breeding, colt breaking, and training. He began shoeing horses at the age of 14 out of necessity and continued to hone his skills, becoming a well sought-after farrier across Nelson and the surrounding counties until he hung up his apron 10 years ago at the age of 65.

It was in the hobby shop on the army base in Seoul, Korea where he discovered his talent and passion for leather crafting. He initially made his own tack in the living room until one of the girls got a finger smashed in the stitching pony.



His wife then evicted him and his leather crafting tools and equipment from the house. And his home away from home, The Leather Shop, was born. He was well-known for being a leather craftsman, making and repairing saddles, horse tack, and other leather goods including, but not limited to, belts, saddlebags, chaps, chinks, gun holsters, knife sheaths, reenactment tack and equipment, and so many other requested custom designs. The Leather Shop was a renowned local cowboy hangout spot where rich conversation, beverages, and bullshit flowed, and solutions to the world’s problems were pondered with dear friends, new and old.

Through the years, many a horse called Lutheran Church Road their home, but some of his favorite mounts included Sun, AJ, A1, Larson, Belle, Curly, #10, Holmes, Heyboy, and his beloved Handsome. He loved riding his trusty home-grown steeds in the knobs of Nelson County behind his home. Although he enjoyed taking equine and western/cowboy culture-related trips from the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma to trail riding in the Black Hills of South Dakota, his yearly fall and spring trips horseback riding and camping at the Maple Springs Campground in Mammoth Cave National Park were all the vacation he ever needed.

He was a straight shooter and a man of his word. He believed in honesty, integrity, and The Code of the West. He was a strict disciplinarian and was known for speaking the hard truth. There was rarely a situation, interaction, or circumstance that could not be conveyed by a Lonesome Dove quote. He frequently quoted Woodrow Call, stating, “I hate rude behavior in a man. I won’t tolerate it.” Yet, he was understanding, kind, and gentle. He grilled a tasty pork chop and made some of the finest fried potatoes with onions you’ve ever eaten. He deeply and intensely loved his family and was a loyal friend to many.

Realizing his own mortality, he would frequently remind his loved ones that “Nobody gets to be a cowboy forever,” which was a quote from Monte Walsh; he would say that Lee Marvin’s was the only acceptable version.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and Darlene, his beautiful wife of 50 years.

He is survived by three daughters, Melissa (Scott) Biehn of Bangor, Maine, Ruth (Eric) Greenwell and Elizabeth (Jamie) Mattingly, both of Cox’s Creek; one sister, Catherine (Larry) Means of Shepherdsville; three brothers, James Beam (Ursula), Charles Beam (Yvonne), and Stephen Beam (Canda), all of Bardstown; five grandchildren, Ben Ruhlin and Brielle Biehn of Maine, Kelsey Mattingly, Ella Mattingly, and Samuel Greenwell, all of Cox’s Creek; and many nieces and nephews, special in-laws, and dear lifelong friends.

There will be a private family burial at St. Thomas Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home with a 7 p.m. prayer service. Cowboy hats, belt buckles, and boots are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, consider a memorial contribution to Bernheim Forest & Arboretum, P.O. Box 130, Clermont, KY 40110.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

