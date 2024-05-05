Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, May 4, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Saturday, May 4, 2024

Joseph Hugh Bartley, 55, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; no brake lights. No bond. Booked at 12:49 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2024, by the Department of Fish & Wildlife.

Nicholas Jay Flattum, 24, Shakopee, disorderly conduct, second-degree; hitchhiking, disregarding traffic regulation by pedestrian; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); alcohol intoxication in a public place; resisting arrest. Bond is $500 unsecured. Booked at 1:13 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

David Lance Call, 51, Bardstown, violation of a Kentucky protective order. No bond. Booked at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jonathon William Maupin, 31, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (on foot); menacing; disorder conduct, second-degree; resisting arrest; assault, third-degree, police or probation officer; criminal mischief, ,third-degree; violations of conditions of release (2 counts). Bond total is $50,000 cash. Booked at 9:47 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Phillip Ronald Nalley, 50, New Haven, no seat belts; drinking alcoholic beverage in a public place; no tail lamps; careless driving; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. Booked at 10:12 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-