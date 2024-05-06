Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, May 5, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Sunday, May 5, 2024

Jason Price Rhodus, 44, Shepherdsville, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $231 cash. Booked at 12:36 a.m. Sunday, May 5, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jefferey Scott Petersen, 57, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond. Booked at 2:36 a.m. Sunday, May 5, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Eric Allan Thompson, 34, Bardstown, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol. No bond. Booked at 11:04 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-