Obituary: Anna ‘Bea’ Snellen, 92, Cox’s Creek

Anna “Bea” Snellen, 92, of Cox’s Creek, died Saturday, May 4, 2024, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born Oct. 24, 1931, in Spencer County. She retired from Jim Beam Distillery. She was a member of St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Paul Snellen; one son, Monte Snellen; her parents, Roger and Thelma Biven; one brother, Tommy Biven; one son-in-law, Robert Quelle; and one grandson, Randy Pinkston.

She is survived by three daughters, Anita Belinda Quelle of Cincinnati, Verna (Robert) Guthrie of Big Clifty and Karen (Rudy) Pinkston of Cox’s Creek; one son, Roger Dale (Arlene) Snellen of New Haven; one brother, James Biven of Cox’s Creek; nine grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Mass is 10 am. Saturday, May 11, 2024, at St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church with the Rev. Kien Nguyen officiating. Burial is in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2024, and 8:30-9:15 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home with a prayer service Friday evening.

Memorial contributions may go to St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church or Alzheimer’s Association.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

