Obituary: Debra Gayle ‘Debbie’ Mattingly, 56, Bardstown

Debra Gayle “Debbie” Mattingly, 56, of Bardstown, died Saturday, May 4, 2024, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. She was born June 6, 1967, to George Donald Mattingly and Linda Joyce Corley Mattingly in Mercer County. She was employed at Boones Butcher Shop for 24 years. She loved floating the river, loved Halloween and was of the Baptist faith. Her grandkids were her pride and joy.

DEBRA GAYLE “DEBBIE” MATTINGLY

She was preceded in death by her father, George Donald Mattingly.

She is survived by two daughters, Traci (Dale) Ruelas and Nikki (David) Reynolds, both of Bardstown; one son, Bobby Hillard Jr. of New Haven; her life partner, Steve Hughes; her bonus children, Autumn Hughes and Jake Hughes, both of Bardstown; her mother, Linda (Larry) Noort of Willisburg; two sisters, Donna (Wayne) Beavers of Bardstown, and Dianna (Charlie) Nally, of Cox’s Creek; one brother, Donald (Lori) Mattingly Jr. of Lebanon; one stepsister, Ann Noort of Bardstown; one stepbrother, Allan (Allison) Noort of Mercer County; nine grandchildren, Blake, Breonna, Payton, Alex, Abby, Brayden, Eli, Anna, and Bentley.

The prayer service is 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home by Larry Noort.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with cremation to follow.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-