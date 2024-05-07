Obituary: Noah Brooks Kidd, 15, Chaplin

Noah Brooks Kidd, 15, of Chaplin, died Saturday, May 4, 2024, at Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital. He was born July 19, 2008, in Elizabethtown to Bethany Case. He was a student at Bardstown City Schools and he attended Chaplin Christian Church. He loved his family, he enjoyed music and going to church. He loved race cars, the louder, the better.

NOAH BROOKS KIDD

He was preceded in death by his great grandparents, Charles “Bill” and Mary Case.

He is survived by his mother, Bethany Case and her boyfriend, David West of Chaplin; one brother, Lucas Kidd of Chaplin; his grandparents, Bruce and Sue Case of Bloomfield, W.A. and Connie Kidd of Bardstown and Brenda Moody of Bardstown; his great grandparents, Lawrence Ray and Bettie Coulter of Chaplin; his special aunts and uncles, Suzanne and Jeremy Stokley, and Amber and Andy Dones; as well as several other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at Chaplin Christian Church with Bro. Jeremy Stokley officiating. Burial is in Brush Grove Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at Chaplin Christian Church.

The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the family for funeral expenses.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-