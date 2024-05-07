Obituary: Francis Smith Lewis, 85, Bloomfield

Francis Smith Lewis, 85, of Bloomfield, died Sunday, May 5, 2024 at his home. He was born Nov. 30, 1938, in Fairfield to the late Pertie and Eureth Hughes Lewis. He was a retired employee of General Electric and was a member of Campbells Chapel AME Zion Church. He loved fishing and hunting and was an avid horse racing fan.

FRANCIS SMITH LEWIS

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Tracy A. Lewis Douglas; two sisters; and 10 brothers.

He is survived by his wife, Jo Evelyn Calbert Lewis; one daughter, Francine (Sydney) Battle of Englewood, Ohio; two sons, Barry Wayne (Donna) Lewis and Timothy (Becky) Lewis, both of Bardstown; seven grandchildren, Terrence M. Lewis, Amber N. Lewis, Keisha J. Stone, Brooke J. Battle, Sydney N. Battle, Jr., Britney L. Lewis, and Corey A. Lewis; six great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Thursday, May 9, 2024, at Campbells Chapel AME Zion Church with burial in Bloomfield Cemetery.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at the church.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-