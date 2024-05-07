Obituary: Joyce Ann Hamilton Smith, 81, formerly of Washington County

Joyce Ann Hamilton Smith, 81, of Mount Washington, formerly of Washington County, died at 12:20 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2024, at Baptist Health Louisville.

JOYCE ANN HAMILTON SMITH

She is survived by her husband, Joe Smith Jr.; three sons, David (Leslie) Smith of Louisville, Darell (Cheri) Smith of Versailles and Dale (Jackie) Smith of Bardstown; six sisters, Helen Mattingly of Lexington, Jean Fields and Jackie (Gery) Fenwick, both of Springfield, Pat Lee Osborne and Sheila Mackin, both of Bardstown and Cathy (Al) Nally of Loretto; six brothers, Kenny (Lucy) Hamilton, Gerald (Charlotte) Hamilton and Paul (Mary) Hamilton, all of Springfield, Fred (Ruth) Hamilton of Bardstown, Leon (Arlene) Hamilton of Lebanon and Glenn Hamilton of Loretto; eight grandchildren; and sex great-grandchildren.

The Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Thursday, May 9, 2024, at St. Rose Catholic Church with burial in St. Rose Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2024, and 7-9:39 a.m. Thursday, May 9, 2024, at the Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield with a 7 p.m. Wednesday prayer service.

Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is entrusted with arrangements.

-30-