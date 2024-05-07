Obituary: Dolores Ann Therasse, SCN, 92, Nazareth

Dolores Ann Therasse, SCN, formerly Sister Aloysius, 92, died Friday, April 26, 2024, at Nazareth. She was born July 9, 1931, in Bridgewater, Penn. to Raymond Therasse and Ann Shovlin.

Growing up the youngest of four children, she attended St. Joseph School in West Aliquippa, Penn., staffed by the Vincentian Sisters. During her junior year at St. Veronica’s High School, she was invited to visit the Vincentian Motherhouse in Pittsburgh. That summer she served with the Sisters in Alabama caring for the people in that rural community. This experience nurtured her desire to become a Vincentian Sister of Charity.

She entered the Vincentian Sisters of Charity on Sept. 8, 1948, making first vows in August 1951 and professing final vows, Aug. 12, 1954. In 2008, when the Vincentian Sisters of Charity merged with the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth she transferred her vows.

She earned a BA from Duquesne University and furthered her studies in elementary and special education at Cardinal Stritch College in Wisconsin.



After serving as an aide at Vincentian Home for two years, she began her teaching career at St. Dominic School in Donora, Penn. For more than 20 years she served as a primary school teacher. From 1968-1974, she was assigned as principal of St. Denis School in Versailles, Penn. In August of 1974, she began serving as the Director of Religious Education for St. Thomas A Becket Parish in Pittsburgh. She established and directed the preschool program at the parish until her retirement. She continually responded to the various needs of the parish for 45 years.

She is survived by her extended family;, her longtime friends; Sister Mary Judith Seman SCN, Gloria Otroba, Ann D’Antonio and Barbara Pitts; her beloved staff and parishioners of St. Thomas A Becket; and her religious community, the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth.

The Funeral Mass is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at St. Vincent Church in Nazareth.

Memorial donations should go to the Office of Mission Advancement, PO Box 9, Nazareth, Kentucky, 40048.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

