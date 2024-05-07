Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, May 6, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Monday, May 6, 2024

Randall Lynn Darland, 41, Harrodsburg, burglary, second-degree; disorderly conduct, second-degree; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; theft by unlawful taking or disposition – automobile; criminal mischief, first-degree; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); terroristic threatening, third-degree. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 6:53 a.m. Monday, May 6, ,2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Justin Thomas Smith, 35, New Haven, unlawful imprisonment, first-degree; assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury; violation of a Kentucky protective order. No bond. Booked at 5:08 p.m. Monday, May 6, 2024.

Robbie Allen Boblitt, 45, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond. Booked at 6:14 p.m. Monday, May 6, 2024.

-30-