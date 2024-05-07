Obituary: Lawrence Burton, 73, Boston

Lawrence Burton, 73, of Boston, died Sunday, May 5, 2024. He was born March 20, 1951 in Dayton, Ohio, to Opal Back Burton and James Luther “Jocko” Burton.

LAWRENCE BURTON

He will be remembered for his kindness, humor, love of gathering with those he held dear, his incredible work ethic, his fondness of the beach, and, most of all, for his love for his family, particularly his wife and children.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Lloyd Burton Sr.

He is survived by his wife, Joy Lafawn Guthrie Burton; two daughters, Karen Burton Pike (Chris) and Kimberly Burton (Colm McGuckian); two sons, Michael Burton (Tabatha Carney) and Jimmy Burton (Leslie); one stepson, Zachary Underwood; one brother, Alvin Burton (Elizabeth “Cissy”); one sister-in-law, Mary Burton; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and friends.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2024, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Homem in New Haven with private burial at Marshall Cemetery with a bereavement dinner to be held at Rolling Fork Baptist Church.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2024, and 8-10 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2024, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mill Creek Baptist Church or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

-30-