Obituary: Mary I. ‘Sally’ Gibson Clopton, 91, Magnolia

Mary I. “Sally” Gibson Clopton, 91, of Magnolia, died Monday, May 6, 2024, at her home with her family by her side.

MARY I. “SALLY” GIBSON CLOPTON

She was born Aug. 25, 1932, to the late Mary Milby Gibson. She was a long time member of Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Mount Sherman. She retired from Dow Corning as a machine operator. She was a member of the Share-N-Care Club, and also a past member of the Red Hat Club.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by, her husband, Lyndle “Lynn” Clopton; one son, Larry Clopton; and 12 brothers and sisters.

She is survived by one son, Doug (Amy) Clopton of Magnolia; two grandchildren, Jason Clopton of Mount Sherman and Heather (Brian) Dennis of Elizabethtown; two great-grandchildren, Brandon Dennis and Tyson Clopton; two half-sisters; one half-brother; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2024, in the Chapel of the William R. Rust Funeral Home with Bro. Shannon McCubbins officiating. Burial is in the Benningfield Chapel Cemetery in Magnolia.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2024, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2024, at the funeral home.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-