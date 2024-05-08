Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, May 7, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Tuesday, May 7, 2024

Jonathan Paul Robbins, 21, Bardstown, failure to appear. No bond. Booked at 9:18 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

Erika Danielle Hamilton, 27, Willisburg, contempt of court. Bond is $9,500. Booked at 11:14 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2024, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Clinton Lee Moore Jr., 39, Ooltewah, Tenn., unlawful access to a computer, first-degree. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 1:02 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Dylan Jay Thomas, 29, Goshen, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond. Booked at 2:28 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2024, by the Kentucky State Police.

Heather Lynn Knust, 36, Boston, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 4:06 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

Joshua Richard Cahill, 40, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree, fentanyl; public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol). Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 4:21 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Brandon Gene Porter, 20, Bloomfield, speeding 26 mph or more over the speed limit; disregarding traffic control device – traffic light; reckless driving; following another vehicle too closely; improper passing; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; wanton endangerment, first-degree; person 18 to 20 years old possessing/purchasing/attempting to purchase / have another person purchase alcohol; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle). No bond. Booked at 11:26 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2024, by the Kentucky State Police.

-30-