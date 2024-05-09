Nelson County Jail Logs – Wednesday, May 8, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Wednesday, May 8, 2024

Aaron Jewel Lee, 34, Louisville, no registration platesp; no insurance; possession of drug paraphernalia; trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces); trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); trafficking in controlled substance, 10 or more grams carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives; trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (10 or more drug units of a Schedule I drug); criminal possession of a forged instrument, first-degree; tampering with physical evidence. Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 3:05 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kenneth Edward Smith II, 56, Dayton, Ohio, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 8:09 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

Joseph Thomas Anderson, 34, Louisville, failure to comply with sex offender registration; receiving stolen property, $1,000 to less than $10,000 value. No bond. Booked at 9:25 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tyler Wayne Woosley, 27, Hodgenville, serving bench warrant for court. Bond is $1,874,71. Booked at 9:35 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2024, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Elvis Ray Reecer, 27, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 10:38 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

Matthew Steven Simpson, 37, Taylorsville, failure to appear (4 counts). Bond total is $26,938 cash. Booked at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2024, by the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office.

Jessica Rose Kast, 35, Lexington, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 1:32 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

Bradley Keith Brown, 43, Bardstown, probation violation (for technical violation). Bond is $10,000. Booked at 2:08 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

Bryan Anthony Hutchins, 44, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 3:24 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Miguel Castillo Rodriguez, 46, Springfield, strangulation, first-degree. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2024, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Beth Nicole Long, 44, Bardstown, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 4:38 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-