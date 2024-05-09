Obituary: Betty Jean Noel, 89, Bloomfield

Betty Jean Noel, 89, of Bloomfield, died Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at Baptist Health Louisville. She was born July 3, 1934, in Spencer County to the late Thomas “Tommy” and Mabel Burge Lewis. She was a homemaker and was a member of Wakefield Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, and she took care of many. Most importantly, she was resilient and kind. She loved the Lord and was faithful to reading her Bible every night.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Noel Sr.; one daughter, Barbara Hardin; two sons, Jerry Noel and James E. “Eddie” Noel, Jr.; one brother, Robert Lewis; and one granddaughter, Missy Burks.

She is survived by two sons, Terry Noel of Buffalo and Lonnie Noel of Bloomfield; three bonus children, Timmy Carney of Taylorsville, Lovell Carney of Shelby County and Mary Lyda (Barry) Hughes of Bloomfield; 15 grandchildren, Julie Hardin, Jennifer Gray, Andrea Hutchins, Shanna O’Donnell, Calin Noel, Kelsey Elliott, Tyler Noel, Curtis Carney, Krystal Thompson, Blair Kendall, Kyle Boblitt, Zachary Boblitt, Jeffery Carney, Jerome Carney and Kaylee Carney; and many great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville with Bro. Chad Morrow officiating. Burial is in Big Spring Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2024, and 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at the funeral home.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville is in charge of arrangements.

