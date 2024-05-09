Obituary: Dorothy Elaine Grundy, 62, Bardstown

Dorothy Elaine Grundy, 62, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at Flaget Hospital. She was born Sept. 5, 1961, in Bardstown to the late Ollie Bell Grundy. She was a homemaker and babysitter. She was a member of Second Baptist Church of Taylorsville and was a former member of First Baptist Church of Bardstown.

DOROTHY ELAINE GRUNDY

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by one sister, Lana Lovejoy; and four brothers, Richard Grundy, Michael Grundy, Tommy Grundy and Russell Grundy.

She is survived by two daughters, Jalayne (Jamie) Tillery and Kinsley (Justin) Stone, both of Bardstown; one sister, Robin (Jewel) Brock of Bardstown; two brothers, Roger (Julie) Grundy and Stevie (Amanda) Grundy, both of Bardstown; five grandchildren, Kaden Stone, Justus Tillery, Jordyn Tillery, Kyler Stone and Kareem Stone; and two aunts, Sherry L. Mosby and Zella Mae Miller.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2024, at the First Baptist Church of Bardstown with the Rev. John Lewis officiating. Burial is in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2024, at the church.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

