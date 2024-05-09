Obituary: Ruth Coulter, 93, formerly of Shelbyville

Ruth Coulter, 93, formerly of Shelbyville, died Sunday, May 5, 2024, at Northside Rehab Center in Murfreesboro, Tenn. She was born March 2, 1931, to the late Fred Trent and Alma Sparrow in Nelson County.

RUTH COULTER

She was a homemaker and loved to paint by number. She was of the Baptist faith but attended Highland Heights Church of Christ in Smyrna, Tenn.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Coulter; two sons, Keith Coulter and Bryon Coulter; and three sisters, Margaret Burkhead, Edna Pollett, and Helen Holt.

She is survived by two grandchildren, Kevin (Raychelle) Coulter and Timothy (April) Coulter, both of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; five great-grandchildren; and one daughter-in-law; and her caregiver, Kathy (Leland) Adcock of Rockvale, Tenn.

The graveside service is 11 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2024, in Highview Cemetery with Bro. Doug Simpson officiating.

Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of the arrangements.

-30-