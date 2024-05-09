Obituary: Kenneth ‘Mike’ Greenwell, 67, Bardstown

Kenneth “Mike” Greenwell, 67, of Bardstown, died Friday, May 3, 2024, at home. He was born Sept. 30, 1956, in Bardstown. He was a longtime custom home builder, a lover of all nature and wildlife and he practiced conservation. He was a natural at breeding, training and showing horses, and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He had a genuine, heartfelt love for his grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his father, Alfred Greenwell; and one brother, Terry Greenwell.

He is survived by his wife, Caroline Brooks Greenwell; one daughter, Anna (Troy) Jennings; one son, Chad Greenwell; his mother, Anna Lee Masterson Greenwell; two bonus daughters, Tiffany Marcum, and Brooke Monroe; two sisters, Janet (Phillip) Parrott and Pam (Jeff) Gagne; three brothers, B.J. (Kathy) Greenwell, Tommy (Buffy) Greenwell, and Alan (Jackie) Greenwell; two grandchildren, Noah Jennings, and Avery Anna Jennings both of Bardstown; six bonus grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved Doberman, Apache;

The memorial visitation is 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home. Cremation was chosen.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

