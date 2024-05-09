Obituary: John Allen Bewley, 44, Bardstown

John Allen Bewley, 44, of Bardstown, died Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Bardstown. He was born on July 23, 1979, in Bowling Green. He was the owner of Full Proof Performance and he was loved and respected in the community and internationally in racing.

JOHN ALLEN BEWLEY

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Faye Bewley.

He is survived by one daughter, Mya Lynn Bewley of Joplin, Mo.; one sister, Julie Ann Bewley of Bowling Green; and the mother his daughter, Brandi Bewley of Joplin, Mo.

A celebration of his life will be scheduled at a later date.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-