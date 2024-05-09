Pro golfers to compete for $13,000 in Bourbon Open tournament prize money

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, May 9, 2024 — Local sports fans will have the opportunity to see some of the best professional golfers in Kentucky battle it out for the top prize of $6,000 when the Bourbon Open tees it up on Saturday.

Thirty golfers will begin teeing off at 12:30 p.m. at the Kenny Rapier Championship Golf Course at My Old Kentucky State Park.

Among the favorites in the field are Korn Ferry Tour player Billy Tom Sargent, 2023 KPGA points winner champion Daniel Iceman, Jesse Massie and Tom Walters. Local golfers competing include Nick Conway, Justin Culver and Trey Shirley.

The total prize money is $13,000.

Spectators are encouraged to follow the golfers along the scenic course.

The Bourbon Open is more than just a tournament; it’s an event that’s become entrenched in the culture of Bardstown.

Now in its 79th year, the tournament celebrates both the athletic prowess of professional golfers, and the rich tradition of Kentucky’s bourbon industry.

-30-