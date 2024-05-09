Obituary: James Robert ‘Rob’ Donahue

James Robert “Rob” Donahue died Thursday, May 2, 2024. He was born to the late John Earnest Donahue and Mary Golda Clark,

JAMES ROBERT “ROB” DONAHUE

He was a proud electrician who worked at General Electric for more than 20 years before starting his own business, Rob’s Electric Service. He operated his own business successfully for more than 30 years. With his earliest ambition to be a father, he adored spending time with his family. In his spare time he also enjoyed woodworking, fishing, playing music, and yard work.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 10 siblings, John Ernest Jr., Joseph Howard, Cecelia, Myrtle, Pauline, Kathleen, Judy, Frankie, JoAnn, and Gerald; and one grandson, J.D.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Marie Donahue; two daughters, Grace Donahue and Kim Kammer (Jim); one brother, Tom Donahue; 12 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

The funeral was Thursday, May 9, 2024, at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven in Louisville. Burial was in Resthaven Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or St. Jude.

Dignity Memorial was in charge of arrangements.

