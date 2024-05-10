Flaget Memorial Hospital receives more than $400,000 in grant funding

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, May 9, 2024 — The Flaget Memorial Hospital Foundation has received $426,370 in grant funding from the Legacy Foundation of Kentuckiana to purchase a new 3D mammography machine equipped with the latest AI technology for Flaget Memorial Hospital.

Flaget Memorial Hospital continues to focus on providing state-of-the-art healthcare services to the community, ensuring patients have access to advanced diagnostic tools for the early detection and treatment of breast cancer. Access to AI-enhanced 3D mammography can provide lasting, sustainable benefits. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Kentucky experiences the highest rate of cancer deaths in the nation, with 185.7 deaths per 100,000 residents. The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation also found that only 43% of Nelson County women ages 60-74 receive mammography screenings annually.

3D mammography, also known as digital breast tomosynthesis, offers significant advantages over traditional 2D mammography by providing clearer, more detailed images of breast tissue. This advanced imaging technology enhances the ability of radiologists to detect abnormalities, including small masses and areas of concern, leading to earlier detection and improved patient outcomes.

In addition to its imaging capabilities, 3D mammography offers other benefits, including reduced false positives and improved detection in women with dense breast tissue. This means fewer unnecessary callbacks for additional imaging, minimizing patient anxiety and streamlining the diagnostic process.

“With this transformative grant, we’re not just acquiring the latest technology; we’re investing in the health and well-being of our community,” said Jennifer Nolan, president, Flaget Memorial Hospital. “This innovative 3D mammography technology will enhance the quality of preventive screenings we provide to our patients in the fight against breast cancer.”

The Legacy Foundation of Kentuckiana, also a part of CommonSpirit Health, is focused on making health equity a reality across the country through pioneering programs that ensure greater access to care, create community partnerships and participation, and advocate for those who are vulnerable.

