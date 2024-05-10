Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, May 9, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Thursday, May 9, 2024

Jason David Yates, 43, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (dating violence) minor injury; strangulation, first-degree. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 5:25 a.m. Thursday, May 9, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jeremy Lee Scott, 46, Glasgow, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession controlled substance. No bond. Booked at 10:08 a.m. Thursday, May 9, 2024, by the Kentucky State Police.

Jessie Lee Morrison, 47, Dry Ridge, wanton endangerment, first-degree; possession controlled substance; prohibited activities related to controlled substance. No bond. Booked at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 9, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Hannah Nicole Farmer, 30, Taylorsville, failure to appear. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 1:07 p.m. Thursday, May 9, 2024 by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Aaliyah Rose Jewell, 25, Bloomfield, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 1:09 p.m. Thursday, May 9, 2024, by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Allen Sellers, 58, Bardstown, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 1:19 p.m. Thursday, May 9, 2024, by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Alifiya Kurbanon Taniberdiyeva, 31, Shepherdsville, failure to appear (4 counts). Bond total is $4,964. Booked at 4:25 p.m. Thursday, May 9, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Allison Evette Dones, 43, Bardstown, knowingly exploit an adult person over $300; wanton endangerment, first-degree; criminal abuse, second-degree (child 12 years of age or under); theft by deception, include cold checks. Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 6:16 p.m. Thursday, May 9, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-